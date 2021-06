Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:30 Hits: 13

Armed attackers have abducted at least 80 pupils and five teachers from a school in the state of Kebbi. Security forces are searching for the kidnapped students and staff.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-gunmen-kidnap-over-80-students-from-school/a-57946823?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf