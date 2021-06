Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:46 Hits: 13

Prague's tourist sector is full of hope as it prepares to reopen following the pandemic. But as the Czech capital gets back to business, can it avoid the overtourism excesses with which it struggled ahead of lockdown?

