The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid by Republican-led states to overturn Obamacare, safeguarding the health insurance of millions with the coronavirus pandemic still a threat in much of America.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210617-us-supreme-court-dismisses-challenge-to-obamacare