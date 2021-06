Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:35 Hits: 13

Hong Kong police charged two executives from the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper on Friday using a powerful new security law, a day after the company's newsroom was raided over articles it had published.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210618-two-hong-kong-newspaper-executives-charged-with-endangering-national-security