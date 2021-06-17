Biden, Barack Obama and others applaud Supreme Court decision ro save Obamacare: 'A big win'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 18:20 Hits: 5

On Thursday, June 17, the Affordable Care Act of 2010, a.k.a. Obamacare, survived yet another Republican attack when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Texas v. California — rejecting a Texas lawsuit that challenged the ACA as unconstitutional. It was a 7-2 ruling, and the only dissenters were Justice Neal Gorsuch and Justice Samuel Alito.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court rejects the constitutional challenge to Obamacare in 7-2 opinion. The court tosses the… https://t.co/FQxrT24tZW 1623938636.0





The Affordable Care Act stands. Justice BREYER writes the majority opinion. He's joined by the other two liberals (… https://t.co/4LVKfXj7Q8 1623938826.0





President Joe Biden was quick to applaud the decision, tweeting:



A big win for the American people. There’s no better day than today to sign up for quality, affordable health car… https://t.co/9i258puc4O 1623944525.0

BFD is short for "big fucking deal," which is how he described the law in 2010 when he was vice president under President Barack Obama.



In Texas v. California, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to take health care away from millions of Americans during the worst health crisis since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

The White House tweeted this statement:

Today’s Supreme Court ruling once again underscored the incredible strength of the ACA. A record 31 million people… https://t.co/r9k9PPY6gV 1623944348.0

Obama tweeted:





The principle of universal coverage has been established, and 31 million people now have access to care through the… https://t.co/JZ9sfSpQUx 1623950983.0





Now we need to build on the Affordable Care Act and continue to strengthen and expand it. That’s what @POTUS Biden… https://t.co/te4IY8eh40 1623950984.0

Here are some other reactions to the High Court's ruling.











@SCOTUSblog VICTORY #ACA! It was stupid for the 18 states and 2 individuals to sue, because, they weren't being inj… https://t.co/TDxPrpsJms 1623939711.0





@SCOTUSblog My prediction of dissent was Alito and Thomas. I am shocked Thomas joined the majority. 1623940565.0





@SCOTUSblog Thank goodness! These anti health care lawsuits have been such a waste over the last 10 years. 1623941541.0





@SCOTUSblog I was diagnosed /w Neurofibromatosis in 81 living in ????????& DFS told my mom to give me up to the State b/c… https://t.co/Ers7TChSMx 1623949340.0





@WhiteHouse This is a victory for all Americans, even if you don't get your policy from the ACA. It ensures coverag… https://t.co/xIocnIJMQJ 1623944492.0





@WhiteHouse I’m still waiting to see the @GOP’s better, cheaper, healthcare insurance plan. It’s been over a decade… https://t.co/CL6IHCJX79 1623945473.0

