Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 03:47 Hits: 13

The holiday, which will take place annually on June 19, has been signed into law in order to remember the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/juneteenth-us-gets-new-federal-holiday-to-celebrate-end-of-slavery/a-57946224?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf