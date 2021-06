Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo returned home to Abidjan on Thursday, nearly a decade after he was ousted from power and sent to The Hague to face war crimes charges of which he was later acquitted. Read our live blog below to see how all the day's events unfolded.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210617-live-ivory-coast-s-ex-leader-gbagbo-heads-home-after-icc-acquittal