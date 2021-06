Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:03 Hits: 14

Satara, INDIA (Reuters) - Having watched his father's funeral pyre burn by a river bank close to their farm last month, Indian sugarcane grower Dattatray Bagal and his brothers had to set aside grief to count the financial cost of the coronavirus's impact on their family. Read full story

