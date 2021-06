Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 07:39 Hits: 21

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah legislative assembly sitting can be held anytime with the decision to end the Emergency on Aug 1, says Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim Yahaya. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/18/sabah-speaker-state-assembly-sitting-can-be-held-anytime