Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 07:38 Hits: 15

JOHOR BARU: Some 2,082 companies with a workforce of 301,050 across the country have registered for their employees to be vaccinated under the nationwide Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/18/over-300000-workers-registered-under-pikas-so-far-says-azmin