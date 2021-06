Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:13 Hits: 5

On the eve of Iran's presidential election, expected to hand victory to the ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, the candidate-vetting Guardian Council insisted Thursday that "the political contest is serious".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-says-friday-s-presidential-vote-a--serious--contest-15034050