Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 18:23 Hits: 5

The United Nations General Assembly is set on Friday (Jun 17) to call for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urge the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/united-nations-set-to-call-for-halt-of-arms-to-myanmar-diplomats-15036206