Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 21:34 Hits: 5

Coronavirus infections have halved in Havana since authorities started administering Cuba's experimental vaccines en masse in the capital a month ago, official data shows, raising hopes about their efficacy even as cases increase nationwide.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/drop-in-havana-covid-19-cases-boosts-hopes-cuban-vaccines-working-15037256