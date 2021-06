Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 21:44 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON: Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, citing a "significant outbreak of COVID-19" that has sickened officials and killed one local embassy staffer. The embassy was taking steps to ensure safety of staff ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-requires-embassy-staff-in-afghanistan-to-telework-amid-covid-19-outbreak-15037198