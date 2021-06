Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 22:46 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court dismissed a major challenge to the Obama era health care law on Thursday, turning aside an effort by Republican-led states to throw out the law that provides insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-obamacare--survives--supreme-court-dismisses-big-challenge-15036448