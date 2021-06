Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:06 Hits: 10

The White House will consider arranging talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries spar over issues including human rights, a top US official said on Thursday (Jun 17).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/white-house-considering-talks-between-biden-and-china-s-xi-15036644