Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:09 Hits: 4

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted unanimously to embrace religious rights over LGBTQ rights in favor of Catholic Social Services. The organization refuses to place children in foster care with same-sex couples.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0617/In-LGBTQ-foster-care-case-Supreme-Court-backs-religious-rights?icid=rss