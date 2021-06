Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

The U.S. government ended Trump administration policies that made it harder for migrants to gain asylum based on domestic or gang violence. The move, lauded by immigration advocates, comes as high numbers of migrants arrive on the U.S. southern border.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0617/Strict-Trump-era-rules-for-migrants-fleeing-violence-reversed?icid=rss