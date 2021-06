Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:30 Hits: 6

With his evidence-based, public-health approach to drug policy, US President Joe Biden is signaling that America’s longstanding strategies of repression and punishment have failed. The US should also champion a similar shift toward harm-reduction policies internationally.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fifty-years-of-us-drug-war-failure-by-helen-clark-et-al-2021-06