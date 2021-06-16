The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Putin On Meeting Biden: I Think There Were Glimmers Of Trust

Category: World Hits: 6

Putin On Meeting Biden: I Think There Were Glimmers Of Trust Russian President Vladimir Putin said he didn't feel under any pressure during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16. He said he found Biden to be a very experienced leader with whom he had plenty to talk about during an almost two-hour face-to-face conversation that took place amid a low point in U.S.-Russian relations. In his solo news conference that followed, Putin stuck to his usual talking points about events in Ukraine and NGOs being deemed foreign agents in Russia, as well as the suppression of the opposition and independent media there. He promised a possible prisoner exchange and paraphrased a quote by Leo Tolstoy, saying that there may not have been an abundance of trust between the two sides during the meeting but there were "glimmers" of it.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-russia-geneva-summit-putin-news-conference/31311600.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version