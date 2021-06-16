The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Africa’s ‘diamond rush’: Why thousands are flocking to KwaHlathi

South Africa’s ‘diamond rush’: Why thousands are flocking to KwaHlathi Since June 9, fortune seekers armed with pickaxes and shovels have been flocking to a field in KwaHlathi, in eastern South Africa, after a local found some stones he believed to be diamonds. The discovery has caused a veritable “diamond rush”, attracting people from all over South Africa to claim their share. But what’s the real story behind the rumours of these mysterious crystals? Our Observer told us more. 

