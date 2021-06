Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 05:20 Hits: 12

UEFA, the European soccer's governing body, has rejected Greece's request to change the jerseys of the team from North Macedonia at Euro 2020 after the Greeks argued that the current shirt's initials violated a historic treaty between the Balkan neighbors.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/north-macedonia-greece-uefa-jersey/31312169.html