'Let's get it straight': Biden sternly smacks down two reporters for making false claims about him in Geneva

President Joe Biden sternly corrected two reporters who mischaracterized his words and relationships during his Geneva press conference recapping his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, continuing to push his China coronavirus "lab leak" theory, even in Geneva Wednesday afternoon, echoed far right wing talking points that Biden is somehow owned by or financially controlled by China, calling President Xi Biden's "old friend."

Biden refused to allow him to get away with it, snapping back, "Let's get something straight: we've known each other a long time, but we're not old friends."



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) Biden in response to Peter Doocy's question about the origins of Covid: "What we should be doing ... is rallying to world to work on what is going to be the physical mechanism available to detect early on the next pandemic & have a mechanism by which we can respond to it." pic.twitter.com/awFZcdzPNa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

Moments later, CNN's Kaitlan Collins, a former reporter for Tucker Carlson's far right wing propaganda outlet The Daily Caller, asked Biden, "Why are you so confident" Putin "will change his behavior?"

Biden, who never said that, let it rip.

"I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. Where in the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?"

"Let's get it straight," he urged.

True to form, President Biden minutes later came out and apologized for being "such a wiseguy."



— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) President Biden apologizes to CNN's Kaitlan Collins before departing Geneva for his response to her question at the end of his news conference. pic.twitter.com/Z8S8DoXXdp — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 16, 2021

