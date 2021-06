Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 08:06 Hits: 10

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's home region, Oromia, could be one of the hot spots during Ethiopia's upcoming regional and parliamentary election. Outbreaks of violence have created an atmosphere of instability.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-s-oromia-region-is-volatile-ahead-of-elections/a-57928295?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf