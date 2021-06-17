Chinese rocket with 3-person crew docks at new space station

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 01:33 Hits: 12

A Chinese spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked with the country's space station on Thursday afternoon, its space agency said, around seven hours after blasting off. The crew will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two laboratory modules next year. The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210617-chinese-rocket-carrying-three-astronauts-to-new-space-station-blasts-off