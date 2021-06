Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:12 Hits: 6

A man who murdered the mother of his two children on the island of Corsica in March 2019 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, in a case that caused an outcry over domestic killings of women in France.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210616-man-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-in-infamous-corsica-femicide-case