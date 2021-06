Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:04 Hits: 4

For years “Ferocious Kitten” has been harvesting information from Iranian web users, while remaining undetected by cybersecurity firms. Its espionage tools are ideally suited for domestic surveillance, according to a report by security experts.

