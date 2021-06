Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 06:36 Hits: 15

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has provided $300,000 to a U.N.-led humanitarian aid initiative for Myanmar, marking its first donation to other countries since 2005, U.N. data showed on Thursday. Read full story

