Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 06:36 Hits: 14

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded another 5,738 Covid-19 cases on Thursday (June 17), says the Health Ministry. The new cases bring the country’s Covid-19 tally to 678,764 cases since the pandemic began. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/17/covid-19-5-738-new-cases-recorded-selangor-still-tops-the-list-with-1-858