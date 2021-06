Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 07:53 Hits: 12

IPOH: Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has condemned those who belittle the efforts of the Mentri Besar over smartphone donations to students from the B40 group. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/17/dont-belittle-efforts-of-perak-mb-over-smartphone-donations-says-state-bersatu