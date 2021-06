Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 12:15 Hits: 5

Novavax on Monday (Jun 14) reported late-stage data from its United States-based clinical trial showing that its vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants of the virus.

