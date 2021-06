Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:31 Hits: 5

BERLIN: Germany continued to buck the global trend for falling birth rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a 10 per cent jump in March to the highest figure since 1998, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday (Jun 15). Germany had already reported a 6 per cent rise in births in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-births-jump-10-in-march-to-highest-in-23-years-15018912