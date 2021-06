Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 13:11 Hits: 5

Britain has agreed its first major post-Brexit free trade deal with Australia, London announced Tuesday, adding that they plan to "intensify cooperation on security, climate change and science and tech".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/uk-australia-agree-on-post-brexit-free-trade-deal-15018666