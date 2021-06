Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:48 Hits: 5

Tunisian President Kais Saied called on Tuesday (Jun 15) for a dialogue with political parties on creating a new political system and amending the 2014 constitution, which he described as “with locks everywhere”, in an effort to ease the ongoing political crisis.

