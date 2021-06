Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 21:58 Hits: 5

A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with US President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-impersonator-beats-real-president-to-geneva-15022632