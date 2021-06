Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 22:23 Hits: 4

Senate Democrats pledged on Tuesday (Jun 15) to forge ahead with a likely doomed vote on their sprawling elections and voting Bill next week, even as it faces universal opposition from Republicans, as well as from a key senator in their own party.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/senate-democrats-press-ahead-on-voting-bill-despite-dim-odds-15023110