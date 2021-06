Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 22:43 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden landed on Tuesday (Jun 15) in Geneva on the eve of his first summit with Vladimir Putin, a meeting the White House hopes will set clear "red lines" preventing the combustible US-Russia relationship from further deterioration.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden--ready--for-putin-after-landing-in-geneva-15020934