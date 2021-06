Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 23:23 Hits: 4

Dangerous, record-busting heat spread across the US Southwest on Tuesday (Jun 15) and into parts of Utah, Montana and Wyoming as a dome of high pressure hovered over a large swath of the region, intensifying the risk for wildfires amid a long-running drought.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-west-swelters-in-record-busting-heat--risking-wildfires-15023124