Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 23:40 Hits: 4

Forensic experts have identified the remains of a third Mexican student from among the 43 whose murky disappearance in 2014 shocked the country, prosecutors said on Tuesday (Jun 15).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/third-mexican-student-s-remains-identified-from-missing-43-15023162