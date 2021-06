Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 00:43 Hits: 4

A highly touted bill to boost the United States' ability to compete with Chinese technology could take weeks to get through Congress, as U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers planned to write their own legislation, which must then be combined with what was approved by the Senate this month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/sweeping-bill-to-address-china-tech-threat-likely-to-take-weeks-in-us-house-15023284