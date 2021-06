Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 00:56 Hits: 4

Several Republican lawmakers, eager to blame a US government official for the response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced a bill Tuesday to fire Anthony Fauci, the face of American efforts to combat Covid-19.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/republicans-anthony-fauci-fire-covid-19-response-15023596