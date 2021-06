Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:53 Hits: 7

German biotech CureVac NV said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47 per cent effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

