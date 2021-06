Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:31 Hits: 8

Pfizer said on Wednesday (Jun 16) its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study's main goal.

