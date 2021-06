Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:39 Hits: 10

US President Joe Biden said China was trying to project itself as a responsible nation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remained unclear whether Beijing was really trying to understand the origins of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/biden-queries-china-s-desire-to-find-origin-of-covid-19-15029122