Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 13

SINGAPORE: Singapore's central bank said on Thursday (Jun 17) it has extended a US$60 billion swap arrangement with the US Federal Reserve through Dec 31. The facility, set up in March 2020, was previously extended through Sep 30 this year. The swap facility allows the Monetary Authority of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/mas-fed-extend-60-billion-currency-swap-usd-facility-dec-31-15031606