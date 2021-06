Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 13:09 Hits: 5

The starting point for addressing climate change, economists agree, is a tax on carbon. But while the resulting reduction in emissions would benefit virtually everyone on the planet, those who bear a disproportionate share of the costs will mobilize in opposition – that is, unless they are given a reason not to.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/logic-of-effective-climate-action-by-barry-eichengreen-2021-06