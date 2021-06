Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 14:10 Hits: 5

New studies show that, while greater competition from China has contributed to an increase in patents in Europe, it has reduced the innovation rate in the US. These divergent outcomes are partly attributable to changes in the manufacturing sector.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-shock-globalization-innovation-by-dalia-marin-2021-06