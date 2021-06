Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:50 Hits: 6

Some Chinese economists have attempted to assuage inflation fears by noting that the recent surge in the producer price index is unlikely to translate into a sharp uptick in consumer prices. In fact, this is precisely what China should fear.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inflation-fears-in-china-are-unjustified-by-yu-yongding-2021-06