On Friday, over 59 million Iranians will go to the polls to elect President Hassan Rouhani's successor from a range of seven candidates.

The presidential candidates will arrive on Election Day after having held three debates, in which they exposed their political principles and government proposals to the population.

Iran's Electoral Office plans to install about 72,000 polling stations, all of which will comply with a COVID-19 biosafety protocol.

The electoral authority will also open over 230 polling stations abroad to allow Iranians living outside the Persian nation to elect their new president.

Recent polls have ranked cleric Ebrahim Raissi, who is currently the head of the judiciary, as the favorite to win Friday's election. In February, the country held parliamentary elections amid of a U.S. blockade that continues to deteriorate people's living conditions. In response to the foreign economic harassment, the population elected mostly lawmakers aligned with the defense of the principles of the Iranian Revolution. Currently, Iran faces the largest and deadliest outbreak of coronavirus in the Middle East, with over 350,000 COVID-19 cases and 21,000 related deaths. All major US allies have rejected the restoration of sanctions against #Iranpic.twitter.com/xGu81BFxdZ August 22, 2020

