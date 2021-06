Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:32 Hits: 14

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an anti-Albanian slur he allegedly directed at a North Macedonia player. Arnautovic, of Serbian descent, denies any racist intentions.

